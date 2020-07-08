Covid-19 Updates: 608 coronavirus cases in Qatar

608 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Qatar. The Ministry of Public Health has also announced 4 deaths and 1,204 recoveries.

The total confirmed cases in Qatar has rised to 101,415. The death toll has reached at 138.

The total number of recoveries reached at 96,107. There are 5,308 active cases, including 712 critical and 154 seriously ill patients under intensive treatment.

In the last 24 hours 5,202 new Covid-19 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests to 396,199 .