Covid-19 Updates: 762 coronavirus cases in Kuwait

762 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the past 24 hours in Kuwait. This was announced by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA).The latest cases comprise 501 Kuwaitis and 261 foreign residents. 2 more deaths and 593 recoveries.

The infection tally in Kuwait has surged to 52,007. The total fatalities from COVID-19 in Kuwait has risen to 379 .The total number of recoveries from the disease in Kuwait to 42,108.

There are 161 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 95 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine .

in the last 24 hours 4,344 Covid-19 tests has been conducted in the country, taking the total virus tests to 417,874.