Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister goes into home quarantine

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand has gone into home quarantine. The CM quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a minister he had met earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Jharkand CM Hemant Soren quarantined himself. Entry to the CM residence prohibited. CM had come in contact with state minister Mithlesh Thakur who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday [Tuesday]”, said a government statement.

