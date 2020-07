Etihad Airways to resume services including to Kerala

Leading airline company in UAE, Etihad Airways based in Abu Dhabi has announced that it is aiming to resume its passenger flight services. Etihad Airways aims to operate at about 45% of its pre-coronavirus capacity by August.

By August Etihad is planned to increase its network to up to 58 destinations, including Washington DC, Mumbai and Dusseldorf. The airline was flying to 29 destinations in June.

The new destinations include many Indian cities including 3 in Kerala.

Etihad Summer Schedule:

North America: Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Washington, D.C.

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Zurich

Middle East & Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles

Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo

Australasia: Melbourne, Sydney