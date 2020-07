25 Maoists had surrenders before the police in Chhattisgarh. The Maoists surrendered before Superintendent of police at Kuakonda Police station in Dantewada district of Bastar division.

Three of the surrendered Maoists had reward of Rs. one lakh each on their head.

Police officials said that the surrendered Maoists will be provided necessary assistance as per the rehabilitation policy of the state government.