President of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) Sushmita Dev on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Informing about her COVID-19 positive situation herself, the former Silchar MP said that she was informed about her situation by the administration.

“I received a call from the SMCH administration, who said I am COVID-19 positive,” Dev said.

“I am asymptomatic and I will follow the protocol,” she further added.