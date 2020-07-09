Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 445 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 568 recoveries.

Recovery rate in the UAE is now at 79.91 per cent, up from 55 per cent last month, while global average stood at 48 per cent.One new death was also reported.

More than 51,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out, the ministry said.

The UAE has been leading the world in per million Covid-19 tests. With another two million tests in the next 60 days, the country will touch a whopping six million tests by the end of August. The tests will target workers in the services and government sectors, covering public transport and taxi drivers, workers in hotels and malls, as well as government employees.