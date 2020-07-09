Covid-19 Updates: 2-day ‘complete lockdown’ from Friday evening announced

A 2-day weekend lockdown was announced in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced this. The lockdown will start from Friday 10 pm till Monday 5 am. The complete lockdown was announced as the coronavirus cases surged in the state.

All offices, markets, urban and rural haats, grain markets, and commercial establishments will remain shut. During the lockdown period, the state will run a sanitisation and drinking water supply consolidation drive across Uttar Pradesh.

“Considering the current Covid-19 situation after a review that state government for containment of Covid-19 and some vector-borne diseases such as encephalitis, malaria, dengue, kala azar, the state government has imposed certain restrictions from 10 pm onwards from July 10 to 5 am on July 13″, said Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari .

All essential services will operate as before and there will be no restriction on movements of such people working in these places including corona warriors and door-step delivery persons.

Railways will continue to operate the way it has been . Apart from this, the goods transport will have no restrictions and traffic will be allowed on the national and the state highways.