Covid-19 Updates: 833 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

833 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The latest cases include 536 Kuwaitis and 297 foreign residents. The ministry of health in the country also announced 578 recoveries and 3 death.

Thus the total infection tally in Kuwait has reached at 52,840. The death toll has reached at 382. The total number of recoveries from the disease in Kuwait rised to 42,686.

150 patients are in ICU.Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 422,885 so far after 5,011 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.