Covid-19 Updates: ‘Complete lockdown’ on Sundays declared

A ‘complete lockdown’ on Sundays was announced in Madhya Pradesh. The The Madhya Pradesh government announced this after a spike in COVID-19 cases in some districts during the past one week.

Government said that in a new initiative, police will provide face masks to people who step out of homes without the protective gear, and recover its cost from them.Besides, the government also decided to increase vigil in border districts, claiming the spike in coronavirus cases has been caused due to entry of people from adjoining states.

“So, we decided for a complete lockdown on Sundays across Madhya Pradesh. “A public advisory would be issued in this regard tomorrow (Thursday),” Minister for Health Narottam Mishra said.