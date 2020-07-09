NIA will investigate the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case

national Investigation Agency will investigate the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case related to smuggling of 30 kilograms of gold through Thiruvananthapuram airport using diplomatic cargo dispatched to UAE Consulate at the state capital. The Union Home Ministry has entrusted the NIA with the charge of the case.

The MHA spokesperson said that NIA probe was felt necessary “as the organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security”. At present the Customs is investigating the case.

The home ministry’s order comes a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for an “effective investigation” into the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case.