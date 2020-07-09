Popular TV actor found dead at friend’s house

Kannada television serial actor Susheel Gowda was found dead by hanging in a friend’s house at a village near Karnataka’s Mandya town, police said Wednesday. He was 32.

“Though Gowda’s body was found hanging in the day in his friend’s house at Kiragandur village near Mandya, his death might have occurred on Monday. The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death,” Mandya Deputy Superintendent of Police L. Navin Kumar told IANS on phone.

Mandya is 100 km southwest of Bengaluru on way to Mysuru.

When Gowda’s parents lodged a missing complaint of their son on Monday, the district police launched a search for him and alerted all police stations across the southern state to trace him as his mobile handset was switched off.

“When Gowda’s photo in the complaint matched with his face, we have asked his parents to identify and confirm that he was their son,” Kumar said.