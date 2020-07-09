Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks CBI probe in Vikas Dubey’s case

Claiming that the UP government has completely failed in their process to nab the wanted criminal Vikas Dubey who killed 8 Policemen, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded a CBI probe. Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Vadra said that despite high alert and manhunt, Dubey was able to reach Ujjain. She opined that this shows the lackadaisical attitude of the UP administration.

She slammed the Yogi government for not taking any action on Vikas Dubey over the alleged letter of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra in which he reportedly mentioned the links between the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tewari and Dubey. Her attack comes even after UP Police stated that there was no record of such a letter. Vadra also claims that the absence of Dubey’s name from the STF list of over 30 top criminals of the state released earlier this year, hints at the political connection of the gangster.