This country introduces floating movie theatre concept amid COVID19 crisis

Paris is already known for being the City of Love, but it’s about to get even more romantic with a floating movie theatre where film fans can enjoy a movie date in socially-distanced boats.

The setup will be in place for one night only on July 18 as part of Paris Plages, an annual event organised by the French capital, which sees temporary beaches installed along the Seine and the Bassin de la Villette.

Cinéma sur l’Eau, aka cinema on the water, has been created by cinema chain Mk2 in collaborated with Häagen-Dazs and honours the fact movie theatres have been allowed to re-open in France following coronavirus shudowns.

Up to 300 locals will be welcomed to the Bassin de la Villette to watch Le Grand Bain, a comedy about a group of men who start a synchronized swimming team, from a big screen installed along the side of the water, Insider reports.

The Bassin de la Villette is the biggest artificial stretch of water in Paris, linking the canal de l’Ourcq to the canal Saint-Martin.

To ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, 150 viewers will be able to enjoy the show from the comfort of 38 electric boats, while another 150 can watch the film from deckchairs spread out on land.