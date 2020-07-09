UAE allows Indian expats with residents visa to return

Giving a big relief to the Indian expats, the UAE government has decided to grant permission to visa-holders to return by pre-booking flights of any airline. Indian expats with UAE resident visa can return if they had got ICI/GDRFI permission.

The expats can return to UAE from July 12 to 26. They can reach UAE by Air India and Air India Express flights operating under Vande Bharat Mission. The Indian expats must also submit Covid-19 PCR certificate taken 96 hours before the travel. They should also download Covid-19 DXB app.