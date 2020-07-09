Vande Bharat Mission.4: 104 flights from UAE to India announced; See the full list

The complete list of special repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.4 has issued by the union government.104 flights will be operated to bring back stranded Indians in UAE. The flights will be operated from July 15 to 31.

Air India and Air India Express flights have been scheduled to various cities in 10 Indian states. Each flight has a capacity of 177 passengers.

The new additional flights have been organised to cities in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, according to the MEA schedule. Seven flights have been planned to Mumbai, which has been a less serviced state since the start of the Vande Bharat Mission.

“Approximately 100 repatriation flights are planned for the next 23 days, including 50 from Dubai and Sharjah each. If all flights are full, we are looking to evacuate anything between 17,000 to 18,000 passengers in the coming days”, said Neeraj Agarwal , the Consul Press, Information, and Culture, Consulate General of India in Dubai.