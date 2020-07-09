Veteran Bollywood comedian actor passes away

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep is no more. He passed away here on Thursday owing to age-related health problems at the age of 81.

Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy’s blockbuster “Sholay” (1975). New-generation Bollywood buffs would recall him as Salman Khan’s father in Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Andaaz Apna Apna” (1994).

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra’s 1951 release, “Afsana”, starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced “Ab Dilli Door Nahin”, KA Abbas’s “Munna”, Guru Dutt’s “Aar Paar”, Bimal Roy’s “Do Bigha Zamin” and the AVM-produced “Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke”.

Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as “Bhabhi” (1957) and “Barkha” (1959).