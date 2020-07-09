Videos of Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike goes viral on internet : Watch Here

Pictures and videos of Sushant’s lookalike have been doing rounds on the internet for a while. The lookalike has been identified as a fitness enthusiast, Sachin Tiwari from Raebareli Uttar Pradesh. Many pointed out that he resembles Sushant’s former hairstyle and sharp jawline.

In one of his Instagram videos, Sachin can be seen imitating the hook step of the title track of Sushant’s 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance. The video garnered several comments from Sushant’s fans who even encouraged Sachin to try his hand at Bollywood.

One user wrote, “Oh my god, you reminded us of Sushant sir. Keep it up.” Another said, “You should try in Bollywood.”