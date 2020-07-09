“You will be hearing about some upcoming actions”:USA hints about strict action against China

USA is planning to impose strict actions against China. This was revealed by White House authorities. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has revealed this.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the president on what our actions on China will be, but you will be hearing about some upcoming actions that pertain to China. So, I can confirm that,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said .

Earlier many top officials of US has hinted about this as they had openly criticized China.

“I think you’re going to see a significant roll out of measures with respect to China over the coming days and weeks. There’s no president that’s ever stood up to China the way President Donald Trump has. He was the first president to put a massive tariff on the Chinese to stop the trade imbalance,”US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said.

“So there will be a number of regulations and a number of actions that take place to implement the president’s vision,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.