Actress Bipasha Basu shares a stunning throwback pictures : Watch Here

Bipasha Basu shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instragram profile, which appears to be from her modeling days. In the greyscale picture, the Raaz actress can be seen dressed in a flowy outfit as she walks by the beach. Bipasha captioned the post: “Looking at you,” adding the hashtag #throwback. Her husband Karan Singh Grover, in the comments section, wrote: “Who me?” In a separate comment, the actor dropped several heart emojis. Just like Karan, Bipasha’s Instafam also loved the picture and dropped comments like “stunning,” and “beauty queen.” Another Instagram user wrote: “What a shot.” “Gorgeous like always,” added another fan.

Take a look at Bipasha Basu’s post here: