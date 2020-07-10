Boeing delivers all of 37 advanced military helicopters to Indian Air Force

In the midst of India’s tense border standoff with China, US aerospace major Boeing delivered the final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Air Force last month, and the fleet has now been part of the assets deployed in key air bases along the Line of Actual Control, officials said on Friday.

Boeing said it completed delivery of all 22 Apache and 15 Chinook military helicopters to the IAF and is fully committed to meet their operational needs of the Indian armed forces.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army. The Chinook is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, primarily used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment and fuel.

India finalised a multi-billion dollar contract with Boeing to procure 22 Apache helicopters and 15 Chinooks for the IAF in September 2015.

Both the Apache and Chinook helicopters have been pressed into service as part of the IAF’s deployment along the LAC in view of the bitter standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, officials said.