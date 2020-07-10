China sends a global alert, Virus deadlier than Covid-19 now on loose

China send a global alert as it claimed the ‘Unknown Pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan which killed many by now may be due to a virus more deadly than the Covid virus.The “unknown pneumonia in Kazakhstan caused 1,772 deaths in the first six months of the year, including 628 people in June alone”, the Chinese embassy in the central Asian country said in a statement on its WeChat platform on Thursday, adding that the fatalities also included Chinese citizens.

The report came out as the Chinese authorities issued a health warning to its nationals living in Kazhakhstan bordering China’s northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Health department of Kazhakhstan has started studying about this virus which causes Pneumonia more serious than the nCov-2 virus.

Chinese embassy is reminding the Chinese citizens in Kazakhstan to raise their awareness of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.It quoted local media as saying that since mid-June, almost 500 people have been infected with the pneumonia in three regions of Kazakhstan.