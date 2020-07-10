Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has remained firm. In Kerala the price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.4575 per gram and Rs.36,600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the gold prices edged 0.01% lower to Rs. 48,872 per 10 gram . Silver prices however edged higher today on MCX. Silver futures on MCX rose 0.25% to Rs. 51,217 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices remained flat . Spot gold was little changed at US dollar 1,801.69, up more than 1.5% for the week. US gold futures rose 0.2% to US dollar 1,806.90 per ounce.

Among other previous metals, platinum declined 0.7% to US dollar 827.73 and silver slipped 0.1% to US dollar 18.65.