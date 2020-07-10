Coronavirus : Bolivia president tests positive for COVID19

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19, I’m fine, I will work from isolation,” she tweeted.

The 53-year-old said in a video on Twitter that she would remain in quarantine for 14 days before taking another test.

Anez becomes the second South American president in a matter of days to contract the coronavirus after Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro announced his positive result on Tuesday.

Another high-ranking Latin American government official to contract the virus is Venezuela’s Constitutional Assembly President Diosdado Cabello, widely considered the second-most powerful person in the country after President Nicolas Maduro.

Four members of Anez’s cabinet had tested positive in recent days.