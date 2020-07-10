Covid-19 Updates: 520 new cases in Qatar

The Health Ministry in Qatar has announced 520 new cases of coronavirus in the country. The ministry also announced 961 recoveries and 4 deaths.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection has rised to 102,630, while there have been 98,232 recoveries overall and 146 deaths so far. 4,101 Covid tests has been conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total tests so far done to 404,868 .

7 patients were admitted to intensive care d, bringing the total number of cases receiving medical care in intensive care currently to 139.