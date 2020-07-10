Covid-19 Updates: 740 coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait

740 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The ministry of health has also reported 528 recoveries and 1 more death. The newly diagnosed cases include 487 Kuwaitis and 253 foreign residents.

The total coronavirus infection in Kuwait has reached at 53,580.The death toll has reached at 383.The total number of recoveries from the disease in Kuwait surged to 43,214.

157 patients receiving intensive care treatment . In the last 24 hours 4,121 Covid tests has been done,taking the total number of tests to 427,006.