Covid-19 Updates: ‘Total lockdown’ for 8 days announced

The Assam government has imposed a “total lockdown” in Golaghat town. The ‘total lockdown’ will be for 8 days from from Thursday evening to 7 pm of July 17. The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be in place from 7 pm on Thursday.

Movement of all vehicles, opening of government and private offices, markets, shopping complexes and shops dealing with non-essential activities will not be allowed during the period.

A total of 617 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Golaghat district.The neighbouring Jorhat district administration had on Wednesday decided to impose a week-long total lockdown across the city.