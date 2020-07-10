Customs seizes Rs 1.50 crore worth cigarettes from COVID-19 special train

Two seizures of cigarettes worth almost Rs 1.50 crore were made at the New Delhi railway station earlier this morning by the Delhi Customs (Preventive) Officers.

The first seizure was of 10 lakh cigarettes valued at Rs 1.20 crore. These cigarettes were recovered from a Varanasi-Delhi COVID-19 special train. The cigarettes were packed in 100 cartoons when they were discovered by the Customs officers.

Another seizure was made from the same train of 9 lakh cigarettes valued at Rs 36 lakh, these cigarettes were concealed in 38 big gunny bags.