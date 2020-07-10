Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has weakened against UAE dirham and US dollar. The strengthening of US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee dropped 27 paise to trade at 75.26 against the American currency .The Indian rupee had closed at 74.99 a dollar on Thursday. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.49 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 96.8640, up 0.17%.