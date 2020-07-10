“Free Tibet will ensure India’s security against China”,says Tenzin Tsundue

Tibetan activist Tenzin Tsundue,who was arrested at a time while Xi and the Indian premiere were having a sojourn in Mahabalipuram discussing ways for improved relations is now again in media headlines.A poet and one of the most recognized faces of the ‘Free Tibet’ movement has a halo of divinity after the Chinese blunder at Galvan valley at June 15.

Tenzin was first time spotted holding a banner which read “Free Tibet: China, Get Out” and the Tibetan national flag infront of then Chinese premier Zhu Rongji’s visit to India.Tenzin along with other Free Tibet activist have an etched view that China is always a bully-boy to its neighbors and the best method to stop China from bullying India is an independent Tibet.

No country in the international arena, especially the Western nations, will speak up for Tibet as they have fallen prey to China’s economic might. China does not respect any international treaties and laws.Even after losing the case in International COurt of Justice they continue their claim over South China sea.Only “India has the will to support the free Tibet cause against China”,concluded Tenzin.

Tenzin also added that awarding Bharat Ratna to Dalai Lama is sure to provoke China, But if the India government does so, it should be a genuine one and not just for political retaliation.