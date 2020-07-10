India again to approach International Court of Justice to free Kulbhushan Jadhav

India is again actively seeking legal possibilities for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav,a former naval officer who is facing death sentence by a Pak military court. MEA on Thursday affirmed India is exploring options for the protection of Kulbhushan Jadhav from the verdict of military court.A Pakistani military court had on April 10, 2017, sentenced Mr.Jadhav to death on charges of”espionage and sabotage”.

Jadhav had not filed a review petition against the court verdict and the ICJs directive to Pak court.The International Court of Justice(ICJ),said that Pakistan was under an obligation to provide, by means of its own choosing, effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav, so as to ensure that full weight was given to the effect of the violation of the rights set forth in Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.The ICJ found that Pak had violated Vienna conventions on Jadhav’s case ,but did so without fully refusing Pak claims.

On July 18,2019 the ICJ rejected India’s plea for returning Jadhav to India,but granted him consular access

India alleged Pak authorities are coercing Jadhav to not file a petition challenging the verdict,which may lead him to noose.”New Delhi would do its utmost to protect Mr. Jadhav and ensure his return and would consider all appropriate options for this. New Delhi had reacted, after Islamabad issued a statement “inviting” India to file the review and reconsideration petition on behalf of Mr. Jadhav “to give effect” to the ICJ Judgment,”said MEA spokes man.