“Silence is better than many answers”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticizes UP government over gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has criticized Uttar Pradesh government over the encounter killing of dreaded gangster Vikas Doubey. “Silence is better than many answers, don’t know how many questions have been saved,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi. Earlier many opposition leaders has raised doubts over the encounter.

As per the Uttar Pradesh police, Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain on Friday by a team of Uttar Pradesh STF. Upon crossing the Kanpur toll plaza, a car carrying Dubey overturned due to the slippery ground after heavy rains. Police said Dubey took advantage of the situation and snatched a pistol of one of the personnel and tried to flee from the spot when he was shot at by the STF.

Vikas Dubey, who faced about 60 criminal cases over past several years, was wanted for the killing of eight police officials on July 3 in Bikru village in Kanpur district.