State Govt reduces special COVID-19 fee on liquor

Government has reduced the ‘special COVID fee’ of 50 per cent on MPR of alcoholic beverages to 15 per cent.

In a statement, the Excise Department, Government of Odisha, said that from now onwards, just 15 per cent ‘special COVID fee’ would be charged on MRP of various liquor instead of the earlier rate of 50 per cent.

The ‘special COVID fee’ had helped the state government earn revenue of Rs 200 crores.

“Considering the MRP of liquor prevailing in other states and specifically in the neighbouring states and also to ensure that no non-duty paid liquor from outside the state enters Odisha due to price differential, the government has decided to revise the MRP of these alcoholic beverages sold in the state by rationalising the rate of ‘special COVID fee’ charged,” a release by the excise department read.