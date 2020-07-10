Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has slipped down. The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled in loss.

The BSE Settled lower by 143.36 points, or 0.39%, at 36,594.33. NSE Nifty too was down 45.40 points, or 0.42%, to 10,768.05.

The top losers in the market were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Titan, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, GAIL India, Bharti Infratel, Titan, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, State Bank of India and ONGC.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance, Sun Pharma, Hindustan UniLever, Bharti Airtel,

Sun Pharma, Britannia Industries, Coal India and TCS.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower .The overall market breadth was negative as 1,663 shares ended lower while 1,000 ended higher on the BSE.