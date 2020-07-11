27-Year-old teacher arrested for having sex with student

A former teacher at Walton-Verona High School sent sexually explicit videos and texts to a student there and had a sexual relationship with a student from another high school where she previously taught, officials said.

Mollie Verkamp, 27, of Florence, was arrested Thursday after a yearlong investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Verkamp was not employed by any school during the 2019-20 school year, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

In December 2019, Verkamp was working as a yoga instructor, according to a divorce filing. Her now-ex-husband filed for divorce that month.

Verkamp has been indicted on charges including rape involving a then-17-year-old student at Grant County High School, said Boone County sheriff’s Lt. Philip Ridgell.

Verkamp taught at Grant County High School for two years, officials said. While there, officials say she sent and received sexually explicit messages with the 17-year-old.