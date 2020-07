Anarkali Marikar is an Indian film actress who appears predominantly in Malayalam films. She made her debut in 2016 in the film Aanandam. In the film Uyare , directed by Manu Ashok, the character played by Anarkali became notable.

In a photoshoot video, Anarkali is appearing in a stunning getup as Kali.

Celebrity photographer Mahadevan Thampi has done the photoshoot.