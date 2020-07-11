Actress Anushka Sharma’s latest Vogue Magazine photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Taking to Instagram, Actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her where she can be seen striking a stunning pose. She opted for a baby blue coloured off-shoulder top, pink floral underpants along with a sheer netted sparkling pants. She also completed the look with a one-sided messy hairdo, well-done brows, and brownish lips.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to express how she felt while posing for the shoot. She wrote, “The cool breeze, the steady waves, some sand on my skin, the sun on back and salty hair. It was a good day.” Take a look at the picture below.