Actress Monalisa looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Actress Monalisa shared her slew pictures setting fashion goals in stunning ethnic wear. Clad in a simple orange surti and palazzo teamed up with floral dupatta, she looks hot, as always. She completed her look with a pair of silver earrings, kohled-up eyes, subtle makeup, dash of lipstick. In the photos, she can be seen posing in her house and looks absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. She captioned it, “Happiness Looks Gorgeous On Me Thank You @krishaclothing for This Beautiful outfit… My Perfect Thursday Colour.” (sic)