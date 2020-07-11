Akhilesh Yadav on encounter, “Dubey’s car didn’t overturn, UP government was saved from toppling “

Former CM and Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav commenting on the STF encounter of the dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey taunted the Yogi government saying,”Dubey’s car did’nt overturn,state government was saved for now from toppling by revelation of shocking secrets”.

Meanwhile,another distraught opposition leader BSP’s Mayawati urged a judicial enquiry on the encounter closely monitored by a SC panel. Mayawati pinned that the families of the 8 killed police officers should get justice by impartial enquiry on their death.

Popular Hindi poet ,and founding member of AAP, Kumar Vishwas said “Vikas Dubey is a product of politics, bureaucracy and maligned power. The elected government of the state and its police in the last 7 days, has been clearly exposed by this person that the UP government is not free from a coalition of criminals within the government. It is a common concept that there has always been a nexus between power and criminals and through this political parties have been serving their own interests.” Kumar Vishwas in his typical wit snapped a tweet “Reality is not seen in movie scripts, but now reality too is a screen play”

BJP leader Mayawati, having a spiralling relation with party leadership poked 3 doubts to the face of state government 1) How Vikas Dubey reached Ujjain 2) How long did Dubey stay in Mahakal temple in Ujjain 3) How he managed to stay this long with out getting identified even as his face was aired in TV channels all the time.