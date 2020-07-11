China deceived the world by covering- up information about spread of Covid-19: Shocking revelation by Chinese virologist

A Chinese virologist has made a shocking revelation that the Chinese government has cover-up the information about the spread of coronavirus. Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a virologist working with Hong Kong School of Public Health had accused this. She made this revelation to Fox News in USA.

Yan, is now in hiding from Chinese government. She has took shelter in US. She has also accused China of trying to destroy her reputation saying her life is in danger.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan,, has accused that China knew about the deadly virus and also accused WHO advisor Professor Malik Peiris of not doing anything about it. Peiris is also the co-director of a WHO-affiliated lab.

“I believe the Chinese government knew about the novel coronavirus well before it claimed it did”, said Dr. Li-Meng Yan.

“I know how they treat whistleblowers’, My supervisors, who are some of the top experts in the field, also ignored research I was doing at the start of the pandemic that I believe could have saved many lives”, said Yan.

She added that her supervisors, renowned as some of the top experts in the field, also ignored research she was doing at the onset of the pandemic that she believes could have saved lives.

Yan said very soon she and her colleagues across China discussed the peculiar virus but that she soon noted a sharp shift in tone. Doctors and researchers who had been openly discussing the virus suddenly clammed up. Those from the city of Wuhan–which later would become the hub of the outbreak — went silent and others were warned not to ask them details.