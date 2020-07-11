Coronavirus : Famous actress,family test positive for COVID19

Popular actress Koel Mallick, her father Ranjit Mallick, her husband Nispal Singh and her mother have tested COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the family is under self-quarantine. She tweeted, “Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive…self quarantined!”

On May 5, she delivered her baby and shared the news on Twitter, The post reads, “Our little one arrived this moring! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessing for our baby boy!” (sic)

No sooner did Koel post the news, industry colleagues and fans started posting messages wishing her quick recovery. “Get well soon… all will be good… God bless,” wrote Bengali superstar Prosenjeet.