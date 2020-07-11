Coronavirus : Govt cancels all university exams amid COVID19 crisis

In light of the major disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

The Delhi government has asked all the state universities to evaluate students according to their previous academic record or come up with a progressive plan to grade students.

No point taking exam of a semester that has not been taught, said Sisodia.

The latest development comes two days after the Delhi University postponed exams for the final year students of Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students to August 15.