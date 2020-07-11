Coronavirus : Health workers use JCB to dispose of COVID-19 bodies ; Watch Video

In a shocking video , bodies of COVID-19 victims were seen being dumped by an earthmover by the municipal staff of Nellore Municipal Corporation in Andhra Pradesh.The video of the incident which was widely shared on the various social media platforms was also shared by the opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed his anguish over the video and asked the chief minister of the state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to apologise for the apathetic handling of the coronavirus victims.

“Pained to see bodies of COVID-19 patients in Nellore being disrespectfully thrown into a single pit using an Earthmover. This is happening time & again. @ysjagan Govt must offer an apology to the grieving families who wished for a respectful departure for their loved ones, ” tweeted N Chandrababu Naidu along with the video.