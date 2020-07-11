Coronavirus : “Prepare for the worst” ; Kerala Doctors submit report to the state govt

Kerala doctors who were part of a healthcare team that went to Mumbai, have submitted a report to the state government on what should be done in the state if the cases surge.

They said we can learn a lot from Maharashtra and prepare accordingly in most crucial areas like calculating the days in most crucial areas like calculating the days required for doubling the cases admitted to ICUs.

Only a few patients who test positive for Covid-19 require intensive care in the state.“In Kerala, the number of days required for doubling the number of positive cases is being calculated.But the most important factor is calculating the days required for doubling the number of patients who require intensive care. In Mumbai, the daily death toll was about 40 in the first week of June.This rose to 100 by mid-June. As the cases increased to more than double in less than 10 days,the situation got out of hand there.The facilities arranged there were not adequate to cater to the increased demand at short notice.So, it is key to understand the number of days required for doubling the patient load in ICUs and plan accordingly,”said S S Santhosh Kumar, deputy superintendent, government medical college TVM , who headed the team that went to Mumbai.

Besides Santhosh, Sajeesh Gopalan, intensivist and senior consultant anaesthesia, SP Fort Hospital, and Dr Aneesh Raj,, intensivist and consultant anaesthesia, NIMS Medicity,Neyyattinkara, prepared the report.