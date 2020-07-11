Covid-19 Updates: 478 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

478 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The latest cases are 310 Kuwaitis and 168 foreign residents. This was announced by the health ministry in the country. The ministry also announced 747 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Thus the total infection tally in Kuwait has surged to 54,058. The death toll has rised to 386. The total number of recoveries from the disease in Kuwait has rised to 43,961. 150 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 429,501 so far after 2,495 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.