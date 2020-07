The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has announced 679 recoveries from coronavirus infection in the country in the last 24 hours. The ministry also announced 403 cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths.

The total coronavirus infection has reached at 54,453. The death toll has reached at 331. The total recoveries has reached at 44,648. The number of active cases under medical supervision us 9751. The recovery rate is 81.32%.