DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 701 recoveries in Qatar

Jul 11, 2020, 07:19 pm IST

498 new coronavirus cases along with 701 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the ministry of health. .No deaths were announced in the country.

The total number of recoveries in Qatar now stand at 98,934 and the total number of deaths reaching 146.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 .

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close