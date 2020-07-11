DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: State government announces week-long lockdown

Jul 11, 2020, 10:58 pm IST

The Karnataka state government has decided to impose a week-long lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown is imposed in urban and rural districts in Bengaluru.

“In view of sudden surge of COVID 19 cases in Bengaluru and on the advice of the experts, it is decided to impose lockdown for a period of one week in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts starting from 8 pm on Tuesday, 14th of July”, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa .

The detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday in this regard.The CM confirmed that during the lockdown period, the supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, and medicines will continue uninterrupted.

 

Karnataka has witnessed a total of 33,418 COVID-19 confirmed cases, out of which 19,039 are still active.The State has also reported 543 coronavirus deaths.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close