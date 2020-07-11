Covid-19 Updates: US sets another single day record for new coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is increasing in US. The country has set record for new coronavirus cases for 3rd day in a row. On Friday 69,000 new cases were announced in the country.

A total of eight US states – Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin – also reached records for single-day infections.

Thus the total number of cases in USA has reached at 3,291,786. The death toll has reached at 136,671. The total number of recoveries is 1,460,495.