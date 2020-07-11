Kerala Gold Smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested

National Investigation Agency has arrested Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. They was arrested from Bengaluru.

Swapna who is a former employee of the UAE consulate, is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the International airport in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna Suresh, Sarith and Sandeep Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been listed in the smuggling case as accused.