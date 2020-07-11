DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

Kerala Gold Smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested

Jul 11, 2020, 09:01 pm IST

National Investigation Agency has arrested Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. They  was arrested from Bengaluru.

Swapna who  is a former employee of the UAE consulate, is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the International airport in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna Suresh, Sarith and Sandeep Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been listed in the smuggling case as accused.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close